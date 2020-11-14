Lloyds Banking Group plc (LLOY.L) (LON:LLOY) Earns Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (LLOY.L) (LON:LLOY) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on LLOY. Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 40 ($0.52) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (LLOY.L) in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 32 ($0.42) price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (LLOY.L) in a research note on Monday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a GBX 27 ($0.35) price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (LLOY.L) in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 35 ($0.46) price objective on Lloyds Banking Group plc (LLOY.L) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Lloyds Banking Group plc (LLOY.L) from GBX 50 ($0.65) to GBX 45 ($0.59) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 40.31 ($0.53).

LLOY stock opened at GBX 34.72 ($0.45) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.72. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 23.59 ($0.31) and a 12 month high of GBX 73.66 ($0.96). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 27.74 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 29.20.

In related news, insider Robin Budenberg acquired 500,000 shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (LLOY.L) stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 28 ($0.37) per share, with a total value of £140,000 ($182,910.90). Also, insider Antonio Horta-Osorio bought 577,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 24 ($0.31) per share, for a total transaction of £138,513.12 ($180,968.28). In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 1,078,686 shares of company stock valued at $27,893,164.

About Lloyds Banking Group plc (LLOY.L)

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

