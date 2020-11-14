Lloyds Banking Group plc (LLOY.L) (LON:LLOY) Earns Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (LLOY.L) (LON:LLOY) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on LLOY. Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 40 ($0.52) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (LLOY.L) in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 32 ($0.42) price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (LLOY.L) in a research note on Monday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a GBX 27 ($0.35) price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (LLOY.L) in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 35 ($0.46) price objective on Lloyds Banking Group plc (LLOY.L) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Lloyds Banking Group plc (LLOY.L) from GBX 50 ($0.65) to GBX 45 ($0.59) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 40.31 ($0.53).
LLOY stock opened at GBX 34.72 ($0.45) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.72. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 23.59 ($0.31) and a 12 month high of GBX 73.66 ($0.96). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 27.74 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 29.20.
About Lloyds Banking Group plc (LLOY.L)
Lloyds Banking Group plc provides range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.
