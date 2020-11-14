Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $9.00, but opened at $10.30. Limbach shares last traded at $9.43, with a volume of 7,537 shares trading hands.

The construction company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.22. Limbach had a net margin of 0.09% and a return on equity of 9.31%.

LMB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Limbach from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Limbach from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Limbach from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st.

In related news, major shareholder Financial Services In Kingsway sold 66,710 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.26, for a total transaction of $350,894.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director 1347 Investors Llc sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.72, for a total transaction of $61,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders purchased 44,325 shares of company stock worth $325,083 and sold 187,305 shares worth $1,170,955. 17.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Limbach stock. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 38,361 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.50% of Limbach at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 17.89% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $71.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 182.20, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.07.

About Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB)

Limbach Holdings, Inc provides commercial specialty contract services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Construction and Service. The company provides services in the areas of heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC), plumbing, electrical, and building controls through the design and construction of new and renovated buildings; maintenance services; and equipment upgrades.

