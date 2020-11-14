Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) Shares Bought by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 192,015 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,085 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $7,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 53.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 48.8% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Leggett & Platt in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 507.1% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in Leggett & Platt in the third quarter valued at $43,000. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LEG. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded Leggett & Platt from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Leggett & Platt presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.83.

NYSE LEG opened at $41.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.96. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $22.03 and a twelve month high of $53.67. The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 5.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.26%.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products; and Specialized Products. The company offers innersprings, wire forms, specialty foams, and machines to shape wire into various types of innersprings; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions and hard surface flooring underlayment, and geo components to manufacturers of finished bedding, upholstered furniture, packaging, filtration, and draperies; flooring retailers and distributors of carpet cushions; and contractors, landscapers, road construction companies, and government agencies using geo components.

