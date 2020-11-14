Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of ($0.59) Per Share

Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Kindred Biosciences in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Folkes now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.59) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.52). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Kindred Biosciences’ FY2021 earnings at ($1.17) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on KIN. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Kindred Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kindred Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:KIN opened at $3.75 on Thursday. Kindred Biosciences has a 1-year low of $3.11 and a 1-year high of $11.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 10.47 and a quick ratio of 10.42. The stock has a market cap of $147.93 million, a P/E ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.32.

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31). Kindred Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 28.14% and a negative net margin of 69.69%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Kindred Biosciences by 361.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 7,369 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kindred Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Kindred Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Kindred Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Leap Investments LP acquired a new position in Kindred Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Kindred Biosciences news, Director Denise Bevers sold 12,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total transaction of $62,665.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 143,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $720,613.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.63% of the company’s stock.

Kindred Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, is developing biologics that focus on the lives of pets. The company has a pipeline of novel biologics in development across various therapeutic classes and intellectual property portfolio. Its programs under development include interleukin-31 and interleukin-4R for canine atopic dermatitis; KIND-030 for parvovirus in dogs; KIND-510a for the control of non-regenerative anemia in cats; anti-TNF antibody for inflammatory bowel disease in dogs; and other biologics candidates.

