KeyCorp Weighs in on AppFolio, Inc.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:APPF)

AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp upped their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AppFolio in a report released on Monday, November 9th. KeyCorp analyst J. Celino now expects that the software maker will earn $0.21 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.19. KeyCorp also issued estimates for AppFolio’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Get AppFolio alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered AppFolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on AppFolio in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised AppFolio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.00.

AppFolio stock opened at $144.56 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $153.58 and its 200 day moving average is $150.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.56 and a beta of 1.22. AppFolio has a one year low of $81.01 and a one year high of $180.56.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The software maker reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $3.68. AppFolio had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 10.61%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APPF. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of AppFolio in the third quarter worth $28,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in AppFolio by 54.3% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AppFolio during the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in AppFolio during the second quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in AppFolio during the third quarter worth approximately $186,000. 40.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Janet Kerr sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.94, for a total value of $50,379.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Klaus Schauser sold 14,510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.17, for a total value of $2,498,186.70. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,810 shares of company stock worth $10,830,817. Insiders own 41.99% of the company’s stock.

AppFolio Company Profile

AppFolio, Inc provides industry-specific cloud-based business software solutions, services, and data analytics for the real estate and legal markets. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a cloud-based software solution for the real estate market that provides property managers of various sizes and tools and services designed to streamline their property management businesses; and AppFolio Investment Management, a cloud-based software solution for real estate investment managers of various sizes tools and services designed to streamline their real estate investment management businesses.

Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for AppFolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppFolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.