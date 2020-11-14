KeyCorp Comments on Cryoport, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:CYRX)

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2020 EPS estimates for Cryoport in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 9th. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight expects that the consumer goods maker will post earnings of ($0.65) per share for the year. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Cryoport’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $45.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cryoport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Cryoport from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Cryoport from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Cryoport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.14.

Shares of CYRX opened at $59.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 22.89 and a current ratio of 22.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.40. Cryoport has a fifty-two week low of $13.01 and a fifty-two week high of $63.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of -101.72 and a beta of 1.34.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.16). Cryoport had a negative return on equity of 18.89% and a negative net margin of 60.97%. The business had revenue of $11.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.55 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, Director Richard J. Berman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $1,111,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,300 shares in the company, valued at $461,065. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CYRX. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Cryoport by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 78,937 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 7,755 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Cryoport in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cryoport in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $282,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning increased its holdings in Cryoport by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 110,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $3,328,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Cryoport during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,757,000. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled logistics and biostorage services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Global Logistics Solutions and Global Bioservices. The Global Logistics Solutions segment offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, a dry vapor cryogenic shipper that use liquid nitrogen contained inside a vacuum insulated vessel, which serves as a refrigerant to provide stable storage temperatures.

