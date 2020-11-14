KeyCorp Comments on Agilent Technologies, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:A)

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 9th. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings of $3.21 per share for the year. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Agilent Technologies’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.91 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.73 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.25 EPS.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The medical research company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.12. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 20.57%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Agilent Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on A. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Agilent Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.51.

NYSE A opened at $110.17 on Thursday. Agilent Technologies has a 1 year low of $61.13 and a 1 year high of $117.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.97 billion, a PE ratio of 49.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.10.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of A. Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies in the third quarter worth about $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies in the second quarter worth about $41,000.

In related news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 6,485 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $648,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 104,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,415,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 6,191 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.17, for a total transaction of $607,770.47. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 48,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,744,948.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,342 shares of company stock worth $1,968,588 in the last ninety days.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 5th. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.15%.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

Read More: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.