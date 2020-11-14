Kadmon (NYSE:KDMN) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kadmon (NYSE:KDMN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kadmon Holdings Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and delivers transformative therapies for unmet medical needs. The company’s product pipeline includes KD025, KD045 and KD033 which are in clinical satge. Kadmon Holdings Inc. is based in New York. “

KDMN has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Kadmon in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of Kadmon in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Kadmon in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Kadmon in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Kadmon from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.88.

Shares of NYSE KDMN opened at $3.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.15 and a quick ratio of 6.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $593.44 million, a PE ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 1.56. Kadmon has a one year low of $2.30 and a one year high of $5.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.22.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kadmon by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kadmon by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 98,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 3,690 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Kadmon by 11.5% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 42,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 4,377 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Kadmon by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 139,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 4,671 shares during the period. Finally, Sofinnova Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kadmon by 0.3% in the second quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 1,530,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,838,000 after purchasing an additional 4,686 shares in the last quarter. 92.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kadmon

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidates include KD025, an orally administered selective inhibitor of the rho-associated coiled-coil kinase 2, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chronic graft-versus-host and fibrotic diseases; KD045, an oral inhibitor of ROCK for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and KD033, an anti-PD-L1/IL-15 fusion protein for the treatment of cancer.

