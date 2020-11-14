Justin D. Gover Sells 64,308 Shares of GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) Stock

GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) CEO Justin D. Gover sold 64,308 shares of GW Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $643,723.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 459,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,601,126.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

GWPH stock opened at $118.80 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.84. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.07 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 4.96, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. GW Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12 month low of $67.98 and a 12 month high of $141.98.

GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GWPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.27. GW Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 11.05% and a negative return on equity of 7.50%. The business had revenue of $137.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that GW Pharmaceuticals plc will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GWPH. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $271.00 price target on GW Pharmaceuticals and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GW Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 target price (up previously from $166.00) on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. GW Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.69.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals by 317.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals by 129.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 80.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About GW Pharmaceuticals

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing cannabinoid prescription medicines using botanical extracts derived from the Cannabis plant. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, as well as for the treatment of Dravet syndrome, Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, tuberous sclerosis complex, and infantile spasms.

