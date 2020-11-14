Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Peugeot S.A.’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:PUGOY)

Peugeot S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUGOY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Peugeot in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Houchois now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $4.15 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.01. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Peugeot’s FY2022 earnings at $4.83 EPS.

PUGOY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Peugeot in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Peugeot in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Peugeot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Peugeot in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

Shares of Peugeot stock opened at $21.80 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.19. Peugeot has a 12 month low of $9.62 and a 12 month high of $26.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

About Peugeot

Peugeot SA is a holding company, which manufactures automobiles and light commercial vehicles. It produces motorbikes, scooters, hydraulic engines, vehicle components, and provides after sales service. The Peugeot operates through the following business segments: Peugeot Citroen DS Automotive, Opel Vauxhall Automotive, Automotive Equipment, and Finance.

