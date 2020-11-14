Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Morgan Advanced Materials plc’s FY2020 Earnings (OTCMKTS:MCRUF)

Morgan Advanced Materials plc (OTCMKTS:MCRUF) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2020 EPS estimates for Morgan Advanced Materials in a research note issued on Monday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Douglas forecasts that the company will earn $0.22 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Morgan Advanced Materials’ FY2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Morgan Advanced Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials in a report on Friday, August 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Morgan Advanced Materials presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS MCRUF opened at $2.95 on Thursday. Morgan Advanced Materials has a 52-week low of $2.36 and a 52-week high of $3.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $841.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Morgan Advanced Materials

Morgan Advanced Materials plc operates as a materials science and application engineering company. The company offers high-temperature insulating fiber products, microporous products, firebricks, monolithic products, heat shields, fired refractory shapes, and structural block insulation products; crucibles, foundry products, and furnace industries furnace ranges; and seals and bearings, as well as general pump components, such as shafts, vanes, rotors, and washers.

