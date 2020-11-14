Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for Willis Towers Watson Public in a report released on Monday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Styblo now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $5.09 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $5.07. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Willis Towers Watson Public’s Q2 2021 earnings at $2.56 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.62 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $3.93 EPS.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. Willis Towers Watson Public’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

WLTW has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine downgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $218.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Raymond James downgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Piper Sandler downgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $246.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $213.87.

Shares of WLTW stock opened at $206.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $203.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.03. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 52 week low of $143.34 and a 52 week high of $220.97. The company has a market cap of $26.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45 and a beta of 0.71.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 420,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,792,000 after purchasing an additional 27,205 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 749.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 105,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,058,000 after purchasing an additional 93,200 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 186,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,858,000 after purchasing an additional 70,113 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 161.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,133,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,791,000 after purchasing an additional 699,764 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 3rd quarter valued at $235,000. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.82%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

