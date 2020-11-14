Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Seres Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:MCRB)

Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report issued on Monday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.30) per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Seres Therapeutics’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.08) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.37) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.14) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.17) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Chardan Capital lowered Seres Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $32.50 to $27.50 in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Seres Therapeutics from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.07.

NASDAQ MCRB opened at $34.46 on Thursday. Seres Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.52 and a fifty-two week high of $36.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.13 and a beta of 4.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.69.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.12).

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 225.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Seres Therapeutics by 186.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 5.0% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 42,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,610 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 2,452 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 22.2% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,327 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605 shares in the last quarter. 94.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs that are designed to restore health by repairing the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, which is in Phase III clinical development for preventing recurrence of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

