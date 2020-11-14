Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Peabody Energy Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:BTU)

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Peabody Energy in a report released on Tuesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now forecasts that the coal producer will post earnings of ($2.06) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($2.35). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Peabody Energy’s FY2022 earnings at ($1.97) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.66) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.25) EPS.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The coal producer reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $671.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.22 million. Peabody Energy had a negative return on equity of 15.48% and a negative net margin of 55.36%. The business’s revenue was down 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.77) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Peabody Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Vertical Research downgraded Peabody Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.81.

Shares of BTU opened at $1.05 on Thursday. Peabody Energy has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $10.68. The company has a market cap of $102.69 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BTU. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in Peabody Energy by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 54,338 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 6,836 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy during the second quarter worth $30,000. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Peabody Energy in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Peabody Energy by 236.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,416 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 10,834 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Peabody Energy in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Peabody Energy Company Profile

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, and Corporate and Other segments. It is involved in mining, preparation, and sale of thermal coal primarily to electric utilities; mining bituminous and sub-bituminous coal deposits; and mining metallurgical coal, such as hard coking coal, semi-hard coking coal, semi-soft coking coal, and pulverized coal injection coal.

