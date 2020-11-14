Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Kennametal Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:KMT)

Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Kennametal in a report issued on Wednesday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now expects that the industrial products company will earn $0.32 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.33.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $400.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.29 million. Kennametal had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on KMT. Barclays downgraded shares of Kennametal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, August 10th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Kennametal from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Kennametal from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Kennametal from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Kennametal from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Kennametal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.75.

KMT opened at $32.82 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Kennametal has a 1-year low of $14.45 and a 1-year high of $38.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of -80.05, a PEG ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 2.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Kennametal’s payout ratio is 85.11%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KMT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Kennametal by 184.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,800,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815,867 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Kennametal by 136.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,014,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,600 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kennametal during the third quarter valued at $23,170,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Kennametal by 851.7% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 431,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,376,000 after acquiring an additional 385,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Kennametal by 55.8% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 751,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,737,000 after acquiring an additional 269,108 shares in the last quarter.

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

