Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Kennametal Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:KMT)

Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Kennametal in a report issued on Wednesday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now expects that the industrial products company will earn $0.32 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.33.
Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $400.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.29 million. Kennametal had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share.
KMT opened at $32.82 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Kennametal has a 1-year low of $14.45 and a 1-year high of $38.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of -80.05, a PEG ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 2.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.92.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Kennametal’s payout ratio is 85.11%.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KMT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Kennametal by 184.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,800,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815,867 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Kennametal by 136.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,014,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,600 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kennametal during the third quarter valued at $23,170,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Kennametal by 851.7% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 431,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,376,000 after acquiring an additional 385,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Kennametal by 55.8% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 751,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,737,000 after acquiring an additional 269,108 shares in the last quarter.
About Kennametal
Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.
