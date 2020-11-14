Jefferies Financial Group Comments on FS KKR Capital Corp.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:FSK)

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for FS KKR Capital in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now forecasts that the company will earn $2.67 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.60. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for FS KKR Capital’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.52 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $147.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.25 million. FS KKR Capital had a negative net margin of 100.00% and a positive return on equity of 11.44%.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on FSK. ValuEngine lowered FS KKR Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. National Securities started coverage on FS KKR Capital in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a report on Friday, July 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered FS KKR Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.13.

Shares of FSK opened at $16.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.19. FS KKR Capital has a one year low of $7.60 and a one year high of $25.52.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 15th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 122.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,937,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,813,000 after buying an additional 1,064,584 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in FS KKR Capital by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 154,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 25,930 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 14.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the second quarter valued at $178,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the second quarter valued at about $243,000. 29.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

