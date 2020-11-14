JD Sports Fashion plc (JD.L) (LON:JD) Given “Not Rated” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their not rated rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion plc (JD.L) (LON:JD) in a report published on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Liberum Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion plc (JD.L) in a report on Monday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion plc (JD.L) from GBX 590 ($7.71) to GBX 650 ($8.49) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion plc (JD.L) in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion plc (JD.L) in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. JD Sports Fashion plc (JD.L) has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 875.91 ($11.44).

JD opened at GBX 798 ($10.43) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 798.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 683.46. The company has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion and a PE ratio of 40.92. JD Sports Fashion plc has a 1 year low of GBX 274.70 ($3.59) and a 1 year high of GBX 890 ($11.63). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.91, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

In related news, insider Peter Alan Cowgill sold 2,587,326 shares of JD Sports Fashion plc (JD.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 746 ($9.75), for a total transaction of £19,301,451.96 ($25,217,470.55).

About JD Sports Fashion plc (JD.L)

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashionwear, outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby apparel and accessories.

