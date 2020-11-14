J Sainsbury plc (SBRY.L) (LON:SBRY) Receives Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of J Sainsbury plc (SBRY.L) (LON:SBRY) in a research note released on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.

Shares of LON SBRY opened at GBX 205.90 ($2.69) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.40. J Sainsbury plc has a 12-month low of GBX 171.19 ($2.24) and a 12-month high of GBX 236.70 ($3.09). The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 201.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 194.56.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of GBX 10.50 ($0.14) per share. This represents a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This is a positive change from J Sainsbury plc (SBRY.L)’s previous dividend of $3.30. J Sainsbury plc (SBRY.L)’s payout ratio is currently 120.69%.

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail Â- Food, Retail Â- General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services. The company operates various store formats, including convenience stores and supermarkets.

