iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lessened its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,941 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.24% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $16,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OEF. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2,637.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,635,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575,885 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 109.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 970,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,195,000 after purchasing an additional 506,402 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 246.4% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 420,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,914,000 after purchasing an additional 299,254 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,146,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,046,000 after purchasing an additional 242,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 840,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,720,000 after purchasing an additional 162,333 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA OEF opened at $164.57 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $157.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.40. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $101.87 and a 12 month high of $168.16.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

