iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) Shares Acquired by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,102 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,294 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.30% of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF worth $6,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after buying an additional 5,542 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $162,000. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 68.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 13,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after buying an additional 5,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:DSI opened at $136.23 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $130.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.22. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 12-month low of $82.98 and a 12-month high of $139.39.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

