iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKG) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKG) by 25.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,030 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 1.18% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF worth $7,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JKG. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 848.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000.

Shares of JKG opened at $221.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $206.73 and a 200-day moving average of $193.64. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $126.19 and a 52 week high of $225.79.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Morningstar Mid Core Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Mid Core Index (the Core Index). The Core Index measures the performance of stocks issued by mid-capitalization companies that have exhibited average growth and value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

