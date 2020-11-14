Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) Stock Holdings Lessened by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,645 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.74% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF worth $17,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RPG. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 10,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 29,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,777,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the last quarter.

RPG stock opened at $152.07 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $84.27 and a 1 year high of $156.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $145.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.41.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

