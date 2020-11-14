Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Upgraded at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has C$17.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on IIP.UN. Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) raised their price target on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$17.25 in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.75 to C$16.50 in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.75 to C$15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James set a C$15.50 price objective on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Tuesday.

Get Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of IIP.UN stock opened at C$13.74 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.19. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$10.39 and a 52 week high of C$19.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion and a PE ratio of 4.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$12.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$13.43.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.0258 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.55%.

About Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

See Also: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.