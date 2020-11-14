Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($8.53) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($8.53) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($8.75). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Intercept Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($1.75) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($1.74) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($1.58) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($1.63) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.46) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($6.39) EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James upgraded Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.87.

Shares of ICPT opened at $37.87 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 1.84. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $27.02 and a fifty-two week high of $125.00.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.96) by ($0.05). Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 119.73% and a negative return on equity of 1,973.10%. The business had revenue of $79.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.60 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.59) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 512.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 1,000.0% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Intercept Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder S.P.A. Genextra sold 1,362,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.07, for a total transaction of $64,128,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,417,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,978,190. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason Campagna sold 1,192 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.44, for a total transaction of $56,548.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,778 shares in the company, valued at $416,428.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. Its lead products candidate is the Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

