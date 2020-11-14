Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Expected to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for Inter Parfums in a report issued on Wednesday, November 11th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser expects that the company will earn $0.12 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Inter Parfums in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $46.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, BWS Financial upgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.50.

Inter Parfums stock opened at $54.27 on Thursday. Inter Parfums has a 52 week low of $34.20 and a 52 week high of $79.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 4.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.61 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.66.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.11. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 6.39%. The business had revenue of $160.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Inter Parfums’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Inter Parfums during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Inter Parfums by 52.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in Inter Parfums by 19.3% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 4,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Inter Parfums by 7.7% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new stake in Inter Parfums in the second quarter valued at $239,000. 55.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade New York, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

