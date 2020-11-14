Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) (TSE:IFC) Sets New 1-Year High at $25.65

Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) (TSE:IFC) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$25.65 and last traded at C$138.93, with a volume of 462266 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$135.90.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on IFC shares. TD Securities increased their price target on Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) from C$160.00 to C$165.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) from C$168.00 to C$170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. CIBC increased their price target on Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) from C$140.00 to C$155.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Desjardins upgraded Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$162.80.

The company has a market capitalization of $20.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$142.22 and a 200-day moving average price of C$137.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.82, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. This is a positive change from Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.75%.

In other news, Senior Officer Lucie Martel bought 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$141.27 per share, for a total transaction of C$98,889.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 5,612 shares in the company, valued at C$792,807.24. Also, Senior Officer Anne Fortin sold 544 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$144.01, for a total value of C$78,341.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,013,830.40.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; and insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles.

