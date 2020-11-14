Independent Advisor Alliance Trims Holdings in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Independent Advisor Alliance reduced its stake in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,152 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 882 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Olin were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OLN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Olin in the first quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Olin by 5.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,778 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Olin by 69.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,079 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 7,381 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Olin in the second quarter valued at approximately $503,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Olin in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,413,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Olin news, CFO Todd A. Slater sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total value of $288,080.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,751 shares in the company, valued at $2,232,642.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Scott Mcdougald Sutton bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 75,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,560. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OLN opened at $20.98 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.05. Olin Co. has a 12-month low of $8.76 and a 12-month high of $22.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.33%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Olin from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Olin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Olin from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Olin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Olin from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

