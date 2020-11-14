Independent Advisor Alliance Takes $202,000 Position in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CHWY. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chewy by 624.6% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chewy during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of Chewy during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chewy by 531.0% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chewy by 50.0% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. 99.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CHWY opened at $62.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.61 billion, a PE ratio of -114.53 and a beta of -0.11. Chewy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.62 and a 52-week high of $74.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.94.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CHWY shares. Bank of America upped their price target on Chewy from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chewy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their target price on Chewy from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Chewy from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Chewy from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chewy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.71.

In other Chewy news, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 17,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total value of $974,297.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stacy Bowman sold 10,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total value of $622,254.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 131,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,517,067.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 264,842 shares of company stock valued at $15,818,885. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure-play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

