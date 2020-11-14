Independent Advisor Alliance Sells 18,157 Shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC)

Independent Advisor Alliance trimmed its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) by 57.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,157 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Garner Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,819,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $380,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Fulcrum Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 43,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

DHC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Diversified Healthcare Trust from $2.75 to $3.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.20.

DHC opened at $4.01 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.75. The company has a market capitalization of $955.46 million, a PE ratio of -5.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.00. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $8.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.45.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.57). Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative net margin of 7.14% and a negative return on equity of 3.33%. Equities analysts anticipate that Diversified Healthcare Trust will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 26th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 23rd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.05%.

About Diversified Healthcare Trust

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. DHC is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

