Independent Advisor Alliance Purchases 2,055 Shares of Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO)

Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,737 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 2,055 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Frontline were worth $89,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Frontline by 29.1% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,270 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Frontline by 10.1% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 33,344 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 3,060 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Frontline in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Frontline in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in Frontline by 22.6% in the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 50,841 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 9,361 shares during the period. 26.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FRO. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Frontline from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. BTIG Research lowered Frontline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Frontline from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Frontline from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.09.

Shares of Frontline stock opened at $6.30 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.53. Frontline Ltd. has a 52-week low of $5.28 and a 52-week high of $13.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The shipping company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. Frontline had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 35.02%. The business had revenue of $387.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. Frontline’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Frontline Ltd. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

Frontline Company Profile

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 71 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. Frontline Ltd.

