Independent Advisor Alliance Makes New Investment in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN)

Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 18,056 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenneco in the second quarter worth $129,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenneco in the third quarter worth $42,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 149.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,564 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 4,534 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tenneco in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Tenneco in the second quarter worth $75,000. 66.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Tenneco stock opened at $8.50 on Friday. Tenneco Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.21 and a 1 year high of $14.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.99, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.60. The stock has a market cap of $519.55 million, a PE ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 2.91.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.10). Tenneco had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 7.09%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tenneco Inc. will post -2.04 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TEN shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Tenneco from $2.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Tenneco from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Tenneco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company operates through Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts segments.

