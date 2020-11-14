Independent Advisor Alliance Makes New Investment in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,531 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 103,610,730 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,896,076,000 after purchasing an additional 29,287,765 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,513,525 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $119,198,000 after purchasing an additional 288,325 shares in the last quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 4,539,756 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $45,442,000 after buying an additional 741,714 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,840,251 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $46,239,000 after buying an additional 552,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,052,448 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,560,000 after buying an additional 167,674 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Shares of OXY stock opened at $11.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.04. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $8.52 and a one year high of $47.58.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 8.97% and a negative net margin of 54.47%. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue was down 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.76%.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, Director William R. Klesse acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.43 per share, for a total transaction of $134,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on OXY shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.84.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

Further Reading: What does a market perform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.