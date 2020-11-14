Independent Advisor Alliance Invests $206,000 in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,519 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LEN. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Lennar by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,182 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Lennar by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 6,650 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lennar by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 9,457 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,273,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lennar by 104.3% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 14,002 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 7,147 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 1,769 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total transaction of $141,909.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 171,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,767,115.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David M. Collins sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,978,255. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 204,964 shares of company stock valued at $15,898,918 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LEN opened at $75.60 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.14. Lennar Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.42 and a fifty-two week high of $86.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 13.62.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 14th. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.61. Lennar had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 16th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 15th. This is a boost from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.42%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Lennar from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Lennar from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Lennar from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lennar from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, 140166 upgraded shares of Lennar from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the company from $77.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Lennar presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.72.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

