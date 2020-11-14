Independent Advisor Alliance Has $181,000 Stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR)

Independent Advisor Alliance decreased its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,710 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts were worth $181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 20.8% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 26,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 4,518 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 2.1% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 242,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,127,000 after acquiring an additional 4,930 shares in the last quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 104.1% in the third quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 8,140 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 37.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 64,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 17,650 shares in the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:XHR opened at $11.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a current ratio of 6.23. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -12.09 and a beta of 1.04. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.14 and a 52-week high of $22.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.09.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $63.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.14 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 6.41% and a negative net margin of 13.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 76.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XHR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.58.

In other Xenia Hotels & Resorts news, insider Joseph T. Johnson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.49, for a total value of $189,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,020 shares in the company, valued at $636,019.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.

