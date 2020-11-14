Independent Advisor Alliance Has $143,000 Stock Position in NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV)

Independent Advisor Alliance lowered its holdings in shares of NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance owned about 0.08% of NewAge worth $143,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NBEV. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of NewAge by 198.0% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 178,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 118,400 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NewAge during the 2nd quarter worth $144,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of NewAge during the 2nd quarter worth $119,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NewAge during the 1st quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of NewAge by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 258,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 62,201 shares in the last quarter. 22.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NBEV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut NewAge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price objective on NewAge from $3.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Northland Securities began coverage on NewAge in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded NewAge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th.

NASDAQ NBEV opened at $2.66 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.91. NewAge, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.98 and a 12 month high of $3.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.07 million, a PE ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.08). NewAge had a negative net margin of 38.26% and a negative return on equity of 48.54%. As a group, analysts forecast that NewAge, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NewAge

New Age Beverages Corporation develops, markets, sells, and distributes healthy liquid dietary supplements and ready-to-drink (RTD) beverages. The company offers RTD tea, coffee, kombucha, energy drinks, relaxation drinks, coconut waters, functional waters, and rehydration beverages, as well as functional medical beverages.

