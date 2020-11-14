Independent Advisor Alliance Buys New Stake in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NOBL. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the second quarter worth $29,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the second quarter worth $32,000. Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the second quarter worth $34,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 27.1% in the third quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 1,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter.

BATS NOBL opened at $78.66 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.34. ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a 12-month low of $55.69 and a 12-month high of $67.97.

