Independent Advisor Alliance Buys New Stake in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Equinix by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 65,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Equinix by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 137,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,520,000 after purchasing an additional 6,692 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Equinix during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,780,000. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Equinix by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 134,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Equinix by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

EQIX opened at $760.81 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $780.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $737.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $67.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.18, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.39. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $477.87 and a 52-week high of $839.77.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.45 by ($4.71). Equinix had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 7.58%. On average, research analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 21.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be paid a $2.66 dividend. This represents a $10.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.65%.

In other news, Director Gary Hromadko sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $790.17, for a total value of $7,901,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 160,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,691,906.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 82 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $786.44, for a total transaction of $64,488.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,749 shares in the company, valued at $24,182,243.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,355 shares of company stock worth $11,321,174. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EQIX. Raymond James upgraded shares of Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $835.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $795.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. TD Securities began coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $800.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Equinix from $845.00 to $825.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $725.00 to $861.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $804.68.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

