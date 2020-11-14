H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Shares Purchased by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC increased its holdings in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) by 466.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 177,580 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 146,221 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC owned approximately 0.09% of H&R Block worth $2,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new stake in H&R Block in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in H&R Block during the third quarter worth $26,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in H&R Block by 25.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in H&R Block during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Rampart Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in H&R Block by 175.9% in the second quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,726 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II purchased 13,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.04 per share, with a total value of $197,776.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 338,152 shares in the company, valued at $5,085,806.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert A. Gerard purchased 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.17 per share, with a total value of $182,040.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 194,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,945,831.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HRB shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on H&R Block from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. ValuEngine cut H&R Block from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of H&R Block from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.57.

Shares of HRB opened at $17.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.87. H&R Block, Inc. has a one year low of $11.29 and a one year high of $25.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 3.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.73.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $601.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.03 million. H&R Block had a net margin of 7.57% and a negative return on equity of 871.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 299.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.72) EPS. On average, analysts predict that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Monday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 4th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.96%. H&R Block’s payout ratio is presently 123.81%.

H&R Block Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, do-it-yourself (DIY) tax, and virtual tax preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

