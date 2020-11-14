Head to Head Survey: Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) vs. Emerson Radio (NYSE:MSN)

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) and Emerson Radio (NYSE:MSN) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Get Sonos alerts:

Sonos has a beta of 1.56, indicating that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Emerson Radio has a beta of 0.28, indicating that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Sonos and Emerson Radio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sonos -5.32% -12.52% -5.18% Emerson Radio -74.41% -13.98% -11.49%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Sonos and Emerson Radio, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sonos 1 3 3 0 2.29 Emerson Radio 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sonos currently has a consensus target price of $16.07, indicating a potential downside of 3.30%. Given Sonos’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Sonos is more favorable than Emerson Radio.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sonos and Emerson Radio’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sonos $1.26 billion 1.46 -$4.77 million ($0.05) -332.40 Emerson Radio $6.29 million 2.75 -$4.31 million N/A N/A

Emerson Radio has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sonos.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

66.5% of Sonos shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.3% of Emerson Radio shares are held by institutional investors. 11.2% of Sonos shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 63.8% of Emerson Radio shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Sonos beats Emerson Radio on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sonos

Sonos, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com. The company was formerly known as Rincon Audio, Inc. and changed its name to Sonos, Inc. in May 2004. Sonos, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California.

About Emerson Radio

Emerson Radio Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, imports, markets, and sells various houseware and consumer electronic products under the Emerson brand in the United States and internationally. It provides houseware products, such as microwave ovens, compact refrigerators, wine products, and toaster ovens; audio products, including clock radios, Bluetooth speakers, and wireless charging products; and other products comprising massagers, toothbrushes, and security products. The company also licenses its trademarks to others on a worldwide basis for various products. Emerson Radio Corp. markets its products primarily through mass merchandisers and online marketplaces. The company was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Sonos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.