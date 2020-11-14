Head to Head Comparison: Red Violet (NASDAQ:RDVT) versus Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE)

Red Violet (NASDAQ:RDVT) and Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Red Violet alerts:

24.4% of Red Violet shares are held by institutional investors. 6.0% of Red Violet shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Guidewire Software shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Red Violet and Guidewire Software’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Red Violet $30.29 million 8.90 -$11.08 million N/A N/A Guidewire Software $742.31 million 12.36 -$27.20 million $0.20 549.65

Red Violet has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Guidewire Software.

Profitability

This table compares Red Violet and Guidewire Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Red Violet -29.25% -17.66% -15.12% Guidewire Software -3.66% 1.07% 0.76%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Red Violet and Guidewire Software, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Red Violet 0 0 0 0 N/A Guidewire Software 1 4 6 0 2.45

Guidewire Software has a consensus price target of $124.80, indicating a potential upside of 13.53%. Given Guidewire Software’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Guidewire Software is more favorable than Red Violet.

Volatility & Risk

Red Violet has a beta of 0.57, indicating that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Guidewire Software has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Guidewire Software beats Red Violet on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Red Violet Company Profile

Red Violet, Inc., a software and services company, specializes in data fusion and analytics providing cloud-based mission-critical information solutions to enterprises in the United States. It offers idiCORE, an investigative solution used to address various organizational challenges, which include due diligence, risk mitigation, identity authentication, and legislative compliance; and FOREWARN, an app-based solution that provides instant knowledge before face-to-face engagement with a consumer, and help professionals to identify and mitigate risk. The company serves financial services, insurance, healthcare, retail, and telecommunication companies; law enforcement and government agencies; and collections, corporate security, and investigative law firms, as well as various types of corporate risk for purposes, such as identity verification, risk assessment, fraud detection, and compliance. It markets its products and services through value-added distributors, resellers, and strategic partners; and trade shows and seminars, advertising, public relations, distribution of sales literature, and product specifications and ongoing communication with prospective clients, distributors, resellers, strategic partners, and installed base of current clients, as well as through direct sales. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc. provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers. In addition, the company offers Guidewire Underwriting Management, a cloud-based integrated business application; Guidewire Rating Management to manage the pricing of insurance products; Guidewire Reinsurance Management to use rules-based logic to execute reinsurance strategy through underwriting and claims processes; and Guidewire Client Data Management to enable customer information management. Further, it provides Guidewire Product Content Management that offers software tools and standards-based line-of-business templates to introduce and modify products; Guidewire AppReader, a submission intake management solution; Guidewire ClaimCenter Package for the London market supports the claims workflow used by London Market insurers and brokers; and Guidewire for Salesforce to provide customer information regarding policies and claims. Additionally, the company offers analytics and artificial intelligence products, such as Guidewire DataHub, an operational data store; Guidewire InfoCenter, a business intelligence warehouse; Guidewire Risk Insights, that allows insurers to assess new and evolving risks; Guidewire Predictive Analytics, a set of cloud-native applications; and Guidewire Business Intelligence that allows insurers to measure business performance, as well as Guidewire Digital Engagement Applications, which enable insurers to provide digital experiences to customers, agents, vendors, and field personnel through their device of choice. It also provides implementation and integration, and professional services. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Red Violet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Violet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.