Head to Head Comparison: Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) and (SHGKY) (OTCMKTS:SHGKY)

(SHGKY) (OTCMKTS:SHGKY) and Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares (SHGKY) and Plumas Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets (SHGKY) N/A N/A N/A Plumas Bancorp 30.47% 16.47% 1.57%

25.9% of Plumas Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.9% of Plumas Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

(SHGKY) pays an annual dividend of $0.13 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Plumas Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Plumas Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares (SHGKY) and Plumas Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio (SHGKY) $538.20 million 2.39 $266.07 million N/A N/A Plumas Bancorp $47.44 million 2.46 $15.51 million N/A N/A

(SHGKY) has higher revenue and earnings than Plumas Bancorp.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for (SHGKY) and Plumas Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score (SHGKY) 0 0 0 0 N/A Plumas Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

(SHGKY) has a beta of 0.05, indicating that its share price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Plumas Bancorp has a beta of 0.53, indicating that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Plumas Bancorp beats (SHGKY) on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About (SHGKY)

Sun Hung Kai & Co. Limited operates as a non-bank financial institution offering tailored financial solutions to retail, corporate and institutional clients. Core areas of its business are Wealth Management & Brokerage, Asset Management, Corporate Finance, Consumer Finance and Principal Investments. It also provides funds management, money lending, corporate and consumer financing, margin financing, asset holding and leasing, property investment, corporate marketing and investment consultancy, and nominee services. In addition, the company offers financial information, funds marketing and investment advising, asset management, and corporate marketing services along with healthcare services and strategic investments. It also involves in properties holding, rental, and international banking business. Sun Hung Kai & Co. Limited is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

About Plumas Bancorp

Plumas Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Plumas Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and middle market businesses, and individuals in Northeastern California and Northwestern Nevada. The company offers various deposit products, such as checking, interest-bearing checking, public funds and business sweep, savings, and retirement accounts, as well as remote deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises consumer loans, including residential equity lines of credit and automobile loans; commercial real estate, and commercial and industrial term loans; government-guaranteed and agricultural loans; land development and construction loans; and credit lines. The company also provides cashier's check, bank-by-mail, automated teller machine (ATM), night depository, safe deposit box, direct deposit, electronic funds transfer, and other customary banking services, as well as telephone and mobile banking services, including mobile deposit and Internet banking services with bill-pay options. It operates 11 branches located in California, including Alturas, Chester, Fall River Mills, Greenville, Kings Beach, Portola, Quincy, Redding, Susanville, Tahoe City, and Truckee; a branch in Reno and Carson City, Nevada; a lending office in Auburn, California; and commercial/agricultural lending offices in Chico, California and Klamath Falls, and Oregon, as well as 17 ATMs. Plumas Bancorp was founded in 1980 and is based in Quincy, California.

