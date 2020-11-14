Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) (FRA:HNR1) Given a €187.00 Price Target by Morgan Stanley Analysts

Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) (FRA:HNR1) received a €187.00 ($220.00) price objective from equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 28.08% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €170.00 ($200.00) target price on Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €155.00 ($182.35) target price on Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Nord/LB set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €160.00 ($188.24) target price on Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €152.16 ($179.01).

HNR1 opened at €146.00 ($171.76) on Thursday. Hannover Rück SE has a 1-year low of €94.75 ($111.47) and a 1-year high of €116.37 ($136.91). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €130.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €142.53.

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

