H2O Innovation Inc. (HEO.V) (CVE:HEO) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

H2O Innovation Inc. (HEO.V) (CVE:HEO) – Stock analysts at Desjardins raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for H2O Innovation Inc. (HEO.V) in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 11th. Desjardins analyst F. Tremblay now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.03. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for H2O Innovation Inc. (HEO.V)’s FY2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

H2O Innovation Inc. (HEO.V) (CVE:HEO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$35.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$32.56 million.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Haywood Securities lifted their target price on H2O Innovation Inc. (HEO.V) from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of H2O Innovation Inc. (HEO.V) in a research note on Monday, September 28th.

HEO stock opened at C$1.89 on Thursday. H2O Innovation Inc. has a twelve month low of C$0.54 and a twelve month high of C$2.05. The company has a market cap of $82.25 million and a PE ratio of -30.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.20.

H2O Innovation Inc provides integrated water treatment solutions based on membrane filtration technology. The company operates through three segments: Water Technologies and Services, Specialty Products, and Operation and Maintenance Services. It offers systems and equipment for the production of drinking and industrial process water, reclamation and reuse of water, and desalination of seawater and treatment of wastewater; and provides products and membrane filtration systems' spare parts, such as pumps, valves, membranes, filters, media, and other replacement parts.

