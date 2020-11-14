Gulfport Energy Co. to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.46 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NASDAQ:GPOR)

Gulfport Energy Co. (NASDAQ:GPOR) – KeyCorp raised their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Gulfport Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 9th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.46 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.25. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Gulfport Energy’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Gulfport Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Gulfport Energy currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $2.46.

Shares of GPOR opened at $0.24 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45. Gulfport Energy has a twelve month low of $0.21 and a twelve month high of $3.38. The company has a market cap of $38.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 6.81.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in Gulfport Energy by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,087,811 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,265,000 after buying an additional 2,586,673 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in Gulfport Energy by 1,259.2% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 2,194,834 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033,354 shares during the period. Shah Capital Management boosted its holdings in Gulfport Energy by 15.3% in the third quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 13,498,459 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795,220 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Gulfport Energy by 4,927,254.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,182,565 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,541 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Gulfport Energy by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,304,467 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,760 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Firefly Value Partners, Lp sold 6,799,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.41, for a total value of $2,787,781.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gulfport Energy Company Profile

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 205,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP covering an area of approximately 76,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Oklahoma.

