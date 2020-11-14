GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) Hits New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $22.00 to $32.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. GrowGeneration traded as high as $25.17 and last traded at $24.77, with a volume of 312502 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.94.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of GrowGeneration from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub lowered shares of GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GrowGeneration from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of GrowGeneration from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of GrowGeneration from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. GrowGeneration has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.43.

In other news, CEO Darren Lampert sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total transaction of $2,066,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,238,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,479,248.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Monty R. Lamirato sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.61, for a total transaction of $343,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,666,595.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 235,500 shares of company stock worth $4,212,695. 13.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of GrowGeneration during the 2nd quarter valued at about $516,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of GrowGeneration during the 3rd quarter valued at about $468,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of GrowGeneration during the 2nd quarter valued at about $122,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in GrowGeneration by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 27,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in GrowGeneration during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $141,000. 37.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.10 and its 200-day moving average is $14.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,276.64 and a beta of 2.29.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06. GrowGeneration had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 4.44%. Analysts forecast that GrowGeneration Corp. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

About GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG)

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of horticultural, organics, and lighting and hydroponics products, including lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media, systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools.

