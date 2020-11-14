Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC) Trading 13.9% Higher

Greenland Technologies Holding Co. (NASDAQ:GTEC)’s share price traded up 13.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.65 and last traded at $5.64. 13,797,676 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,376% from the average session volume of 934,541 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.95.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Greenland Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th.

Get Greenland Technologies alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.56.

Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 14th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.58 million for the quarter.

About Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC)

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures transmission products for material handling machineries in the People's Republic of China. The company offers transmission products, such as mechanical and hydraulic gearboxes; and transaxles to small and medium-sized forklift trucks for use in manufacturing and logistic applications, such as factories, workshops, warehouses, fulfillment centers, shipyards, and sea ports.

Featured Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Greenland Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenland Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.