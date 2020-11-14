Great Lakes Advisors LLC Takes Position in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GNW. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Genworth Financial by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,479,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,353,000 after purchasing an additional 80,541 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 1.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,854,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,314,000 after buying an additional 201,700 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in Genworth Financial by 109.1% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 9,499,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,945,000 after acquiring an additional 4,956,319 shares during the last quarter. Shah Capital Management grew its stake in Genworth Financial by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 9,228,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,916,000 after acquiring an additional 747,693 shares during the period. Finally, Sonic Fund II L.P. raised its holdings in Genworth Financial by 129.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sonic Fund II L.P. now owns 7,876,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,195,000 after acquiring an additional 4,436,968 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Genworth Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. ValuEngine cut Genworth Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st.

Shares of GNW stock opened at $4.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.50 and a beta of 1.16. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $1.87 and a one year high of $4.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.02.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Genworth Financial had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a positive return on equity of 1.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS.

Genworth Financial Company Profile

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

