Great Lakes Advisors LLC Takes $77,000 Position in NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 28,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in NatWest Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of NatWest Group during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NatWest Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of NatWest Group during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new stake in NatWest Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NWG stock opened at $3.85 on Friday. NatWest Group plc has a fifty-two week low of $2.34 and a fifty-two week high of $7.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $23.35 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65 and a beta of 1.40.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. NatWest Group had a return on equity of 6.48% and a net margin of 5.25%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that NatWest Group plc will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NatWest Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of NatWest Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Investec upgraded shares of NatWest Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.13.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's UK Personal Banking segment offers a range of banking products and related financial services to the personal and premier segments in the United Kingdom.

