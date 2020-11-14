Great Lakes Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 12,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FUJHY opened at $10.24 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.24. The company has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Subaru Co. has a one year low of $7.61 and a one year high of $13.79.

Subaru Company Profile

Subaru Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles and aerospace products. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aerospace Company, and Other Businesses. The company manufactures, repairs, and sells passenger cars and their components under the Subaru brand; airplanes, aerospace-related machinery, and components; industrial product parts and agricultural transmissions; forging parts of automobile and industrial machinery; and engines, repair parts, and remanufactured transmissions.

