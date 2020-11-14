Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $94.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Grand Canyon Education, Inc. is a regionally accredited provider of online postsecondary education services focused on offering graduate and undergraduate degree programs in its core disciplines of education, business, and healthcare. In addition to its online programs, it offers programs at its traditional campus in Phoenix, Arizona and onsite at the facilities of employers. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on LOPE. TheStreet cut Grand Canyon Education from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Grand Canyon Education from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of Grand Canyon Education from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $106.80.

Shares of NASDAQ LOPE opened at $84.51 on Thursday. Grand Canyon Education has a 1 year low of $57.89 and a 1 year high of $106.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.55 and a 200 day moving average of $89.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.03. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 31.11% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The firm had revenue of $198.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.67 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jack A. Henry sold 2,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total transaction of $200,112.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,404,576.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the 2nd quarter valued at $268,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 31.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,180,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,886,000 after acquiring an additional 284,812 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Grand Canyon Education by 5.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 124,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,297,000 after acquiring an additional 6,905 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 83.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after acquiring an additional 14,201 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Grand Canyon Education in the second quarter worth about $1,008,000. Institutional investors own 99.94% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience counseling services.

